NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are Interested in Jake Guentzel and a Few Other Forwards

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor talking about the Vancouver Canucks being interested in trading for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guenztel but they don’t want to trade another first-round pick.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Taylor: “Jake Guentzel‘s name has been thrown around as we move on here. So stay tuned on Kessel.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Taylor: “Jake Guentzel’s name has been thrown around Vancouver for a long time. There’s that Pittsburgh connection here. He’s going to be a UFA. He’s been a very productive player. Stanley Cup champion. For a long time in Pittsburgh, but the possibility of him moving on seems very, very real.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Taylor: “And Jake Guentzel has been hurt for a significant amount of time. Upper-body injury.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Taylor: “I don’t know where that is right now. But are the Canucks still interested in Jake Guentzel even though it seems like they made their big move ot that long ago, getting Elias Lindholm and giving up a draft pick, draft picks and, and a prospect or two?”

Dhaliwal: “Yes, Donnie, the Canucks still have very much interest in Guentzel. He’s got a history with (Jim) Rutherford and (Rick) Tocchet. The Canucks preference is not to trade another first-round pick but that would be impossible Don in a Guentzel trade.

Penguins would want a first-rounder. Maybe a couple of young guys who can play right now because they don’t want to rebuild. They don’t want to do a full rebuild. So they might be looking for some young guys who can play in the NHL right now.

Canucks won’t give up a first-round pick for a rental. They would do it in a sign-and-trade. Are the Canucks on Guentzel’s no-trade list? Most believe he is but it won’t be a problem I’m told.”

Taylor: “Most believe that they are on it?”

Dhaliwal: “That the Canucks are on it but I don’t think it’s going to be a problem if it ever ends up coming to Vancouver. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.

Guentzel is a monster in the playoffs, Don. Scores of a ton of big goals. And, but he is not the only winger out there the Canucks are after. There are others. Like, like we talked about yesterday, hey’re in on a lot of big names, and a lot of small names. Depth guys but Donnie.”

Taylor: “Like short names?”

Dhaliwal: “Guentzel is not the only winger that they’re after. We’ll leave it at that.”