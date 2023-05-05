NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Washington Capitals plan to talk to a Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the Washington Capitals are planning on interviewing Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Jeff Halpern for their vacant head coaching position.

Still time for the Los Angeles Kings and Vladislav Gavrikov to talk extension

Russell Morgan: Los Angeles Kings pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov on potential contract talks with the Kings: “Right now we’ll have more time to discuss, but we’ll see what happens.”

Gavrikov when asked if Drew Doughty is offering some of his money: “He’s just talking, I’m still waiting for the check.”

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, and the Colorado Avalanche

Helene Elliott: “Gavrikov was an excellent addition to the Kings. Brought smarts, size, strong two-way play. He will be costly but Kings must try to make the math work to keep him.”

Is Troy Stecher hoping the Vancouver Canucks come calling?

Donnie & Dhaliwal: Defenseman Troy Stecher on his future and if he’d considering returning to the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “Troy, you get to pick your next destination cause you’re a UFA on July 1st. Is there a part of you hoping that the Canucks call? They called last year on July 1st for you.

Stecher: “I don’t know. We’ll see. Obviously, that’s something I leave to my agent. Him and I will obviously have our discussions in the offseason. Which we’ve already begun, doing a recall of my year, and moving forward we’ll do some more research on teams.

NHL Rumors: It’s shaping up to be tricky offseason for the Vancouver Canucks

What they need as personnel and opportunity where they are as an organization going forward. If they’re a winning culture or if they’re in the rebuilding phase. Whatever we see as the best fit, is the decision we’ll make.”