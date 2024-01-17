NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks may need to look for a second-line center and would Elias Lindholm be a fit?

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon on the Sekeres and Price show last week talking about Vancouver Canucks possibly needing a second-line center, and the Calgary Flames.

Matt Sekeres: “What do you think it takes to get Elias Lindholm out of Calgary?”

Shannon: “Is that who you want really?”

Sekeres: “Well, here’s the thing, John. He’s reunited the Lotto line here. Playing (Elias) Pettersson and (J.T.) Miller, and if that’s the case, then the big meat on the club moves from a winger for Petterson to second-line center.

Shannon: “Yeah. See, I was on another show in Vancouver last week and I said they needed a second-line center and I got people saying you’re wrong. They’ve always known they needed a second-line center. They’ve known it for a long time in Vancouver.

So, I’m not sure it’s Lindholm, no, I’m just not sure. So I think you have to go and scour the other teams and some of the teams that are going to fall off of the face of the playoff earth and say, who was out there? Who can we get? And I don’t have an answer for you right now on that.

As much as Lindholm has been a good player. The other thing is, at some point, Craig Conroy has got to stop trading with the team in the division, really does. I just don’t understand that one.

Blake Price: “Well, I mean, this goes circles back to what you just said previously to. About 22 teams feeling like they probably have some sort of a chance. I mean, there’s not a lot of trade partners out there right now is there?

Shannon: “No and, and listen, they’re up until weekend. I thought Calgary was, was gonna be a little closer and then they you know they lose in Philadelphia and they lose in Chicago, which was you know, they got beaten by Petr Mrazek with a team without Connor Bedard.

You know, that, that really hurt the Flames, because the Flames have been in this, you know, we’re not going to sign anybody until we know what really we have this year. We’re not going to trade anybody or consider until we know whether we have a chance of the playoffs. And now you have to wonder really, if that thought process is different between ownership and management with the Flames.”