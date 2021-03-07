NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Will Have Plenty Of Options and Decisions To Make

The Canucks have some players to move and could look for a defenseman before the expansion draft

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: The Arizona Coyotes have had some recent interest in Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson.

The Coyotes and Canucks talked during the offseason about defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The Canucks could look to move Pearson before the deadline for a few assets and could tell him they’d have interest in re-signing in the offseason.

Brandon Sutter is another pending UFA that the Canucks could see what they could get for him. Finding new homes for Jordie Benn, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Jake Virtanen could also be an option for the Canucks.

There could be some teams out there that have a defenseman that they might have to expose for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Instead of losing them for nothing, or having to go with eight skaters instead of the seven forward and three defense, the Canucks could look to take advantage. The Hurricanes are one team the Canucks could look at.

The Boston Bruins could be forced into a decision involving forward Jake DeBrusk.

Extension talks with Quinn and Pettersson after the trade deadline

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that contract extension talks with pending RFAs Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson will start after the trade deadline.

Benning said that he’d like to re-sign pending UFA Tanner Pearson.

“Hopefully two years” the Canucks are back competing for the Stanley Cup according to Benning. He is still believing in their drafting and developing of players.

As GM Benning has only led the Canucks to two playoff appearances in seven seasons, and they likely missing again this season.

Benning talking trade but nothing so far

The Fourth Period: Canucks GM Jim Benning is talking to GMs but isn’t finding the right deal right now.

“I’ve been in contact with all the General Managers in the league,” Benning said. “Deals are made when teams feel the urgency or need. If we can do a deal right now that’s going to help us for the rest of this year and in the future, we’ll look to do that, but that’s not really happening right now.”

Benning said teams are calling about Jake Virtanen, but for now they are going to continue to work with him.

“Teams are going to phone and ask about all of our players,” he said. “Teams have phoned and inquired about Jake. We want to do the right thing for our organization. We’ve been patient with Jake. I think last night (against Toronto) is a glimpse of what he’s capable of doing. . . We’re going to continue to work with him.”

Contract talks with pending UFA Tanner Pearson haven’t taken place yet but they plan on speaking to see if they can work out a deal.