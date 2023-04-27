NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks will have some decisions to make with pending free agents

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the show last week if the Vancouver Canucks will qualify forward Vitali Kravtsov and defenseman Travis Dermott, and re-sign defensemen Kyle Burroughs and Ethan Bear, maybe Luke Schenn?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Let me get into a couple things here. Kravtsov, 16 games, one goal, one assist, two points. Healthy scratch last two games. My biggest question with Kravtsov, are the Canucks going to qualify him?

This is a hockey club, the Canucks, that are counting every penny because of the Cap issues. So are you going to commit to Kravtsov if he’s not going to be an everyday player next year? You’ve had a little peak and a look at him. So I’m going to be really interested and see if the Canucks qualify him.

Sekeres: “Travis Dermott too, right Ricky?”

Dhaliwal: “He’s an RFA. Travis Dermott’s another guy, fore sure, I want to see what happens with him.

Kyle Burroughs. Let me say this about Kyle Burroughs guy takes on a guy 6′ 5″. He’s 5′ 11”. What he did , you can’t buy that at the hockey shop. That’s all heart. The kid from Langley. They haven’t talked to his agent Ross Gurney yet. I don’t know what’s going on there. Maybe, I’m going to guess, maybe they know they got a shot at bringing Luke Schenn back. I don’t know.

But Kyle Burroughs, he’s 5′ 11″, takes on a guy 6′ 5″, sticking up for teammates. Nobody sticks up for teammates like Kyle Burroughs. It’s character, character. Hockey, go do some research on the Bantam draft in the Western Hockey League and see how many times a GM or a scout uses the word character. Well, you know who’s got character? Kyle Burroughs.

But I don’t know what’s going to happen there. He’s a UFA. We’ll keep an eye on him throughout the summer as well.

Ethan Bear, they’re starting to talk to him again. He’s an RFA.

So there’s a lot of contractual things going on with the Canucks.”