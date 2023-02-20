NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks attach prospects to move salary, and an Ethan Bear update

Will the Canucks have to attach prospects to move out salary?

Blake Price of the Daily Hive: The Vancouver Canucks have their salary cap issues and to get out from underneath them, they may need to attach a prospect to move them. Retaining salary may not interest the Canucks as it may not be beneficial in the medium to long-term.

The Canucks should keep their draft picks as they need to restock their cupboards. Of the prospects the Canucks would be okay with moving, some would have some value that may interest teams. Those include Nils Hoglander, Aiden Mcdonough and Jack Rathbone.

It may not idea to move any of those three, but if it allows them to get out from a bad veteran contract that handcuffs them for the next two to four years, it may be worth it.

The Canucks and Ethan Bear are talking extension but not close as of last week

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal last week on what Vancouver Canucks pending RFA defenseman Ethan Bear’s next contract.

Dhaliwal: “K guys I want to get a quick Ethan Bear contract update in. He’s an RFA with arb rights. Final year of his deal, $2.2 million.

His new deal should be anywhere from one to three (years). It’s not close right now. They’ve been talking back and forth. There’s a lot of work to do. No progress to report is what I’ve been told.

One year away from being a UFA. His agent Jason Davidson will try and buy some UFA years. When you do that, that’s expensive for the team.

One year deal is not something that any side wants cause he’d be a UFA in 12 months again. You never want to go for arbitration cause it gets nasty for players.

So we’ll keep an eye on that one. Ethan Bear and the Canucks talking about a new deal.”