NHL Rumors: There was an Eastern Conference team interested in Linus Ullmark

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Kyper and Bourne show on Friday on the Boston Bruins and goaltender Linus Ullmark. There was the LA Kings speculation but there may have been a team from the Eastern Conference that was interested too.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Justin Bourne: “Was there a team out there today that you heard was involved in a lot that didn’t …”

Friedman: “Boston.”

Bourne: “They didn’t get what they wanted. They didn’t quite pull the trigger.”

Friedman: “No Boston, Boston you could tell. And I watched a little bit of Don Sweeney‘s availability and he wouldn’t answer any questions about Ullmark and what exactly happened there.”

Bourne: “Yeah, that’s an interesting one. So what happened? It sounds like he maybe had a deal to LA possibly, was asked to waive, didn’t want to waive.”

Friedman: “Well, all I can tell you about that is, is that he has a half league no-trade. And I’d heard he was not willing to change it in season. Now, did he …”

Nick Kypreos: “He didn’t have LA, he had LA on that on the I’m not going list. 16 teams I heard.”

Friedman: “He has half the league and like I don’t know that the LA, I’m not saying LA think is wrong. I’m just saying I don’t know that it’s true yet. But there was definitely somewhere that they tried, they thought about sending them and he made it very clear that if they’re not on my list, I’m not going.

But Nick and Justin, I heard there was an Eastern team. That was, that took a long look at Ullmark. Like I think Boston had a deal going with another Eastern team, and I think it was goalie and defenseman Boston and potentially defenseman coming back to the Bruins. I haven’t pinned it down yet. I don’t know what it is. But there was something else.

I don’t know if that one broke up, I don’t know if that one broke up because Ullmark had him on the list or the deal just broke up.”

Bourne: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “But there was something in the Eastern Conference too for sure.”