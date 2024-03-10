NHL Rumors: The Bruins and Linus Ullmark, and the Sabres and Zemgus Girgensons

The story on Linus Ullmark and the trade deadline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, and what went on regarding him at the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “So Ullmark, what was the story?”

Friedman: “Okay, so, that one of the big storylines {Friday] was Linus Ullmark and, they won today. He played and he had a big emotional celebration with Jeremy Swayman. Even more, like you stayed here and Swayman with him postgame.

Ullmark I heard, behind the scenes this week was very emotional. It was a very hard week for him. He did not want to leave Boston. He wanted to stay with the Bruins.

And as we all know now there was a team that was on his no-trade list, which he did not waive to. Which is his right, that is his contractual right.

However, I think there’s also a second part to this. I do believe the Bruins as well and conversations with some teams that he cannot block a trade to. And obviously, those teams did not occur. But I think in a couple of cases, they were punted into the offseason. So I think this is going to be something that’s going to pick up again after the season.

But right now the sense of, the Bruins obviously couldn’t get anything done and we’re in a situation where we’re gonna see where this goes after the season is over.”

MacLean: “Are we at Liberty, or did he confirm it was Los Angeles?”

Friedman: “No, he did not. And neither did Don Sweeney.”

Paul Hamilton of WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke to teams about forward Zemgus Girgensons but it didn’t make sense for them. They will talk about an extension at some point.

“I did have the conversation with Zemgus and he’s so important within the fabric of this team and I think he has plenty of years ahead of him and I’ve made it clear to him that something we’re going to talk about now that we’re through the Trade Deadline and I did have conversations with teams and it just had to make sense for us and there wasn’t the right deal and I’m really glad we’re keeping him because there’s something special about him.”