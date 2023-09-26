NHL Rumors: There Wasn’t Enough Interest This Offseason in Mark Scheifele and Connor Helleybuck

GotYerBackPod: Darren Dreger and Jason Strudwick on the GotYerBackPod with Ryan Rishaug on Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele and Connor Helleybuck.

Rishaugh: “There’s just a pile of them in all these different markets. (Elias) Lindholm and (Mark) Scheifele and (Connor) Hellebuyck and (William) Nylander. Just all these guys Dregs. Why is this happening when everybody saw what happened with Brad Treliving?”

NHL Rumors: Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power

Dreger: “Kevin Cheveldayoff, you know, he considered trade of Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck during the offseason but there wasn’t enough interest.

Curious to me because I happen to be in the camp that believes Mark Scheifele is a real good player, right? He’s an impact guy.”

Rishaug: “Let’s say you’re able to get one of those two deals done. Which do you think is the bigger loss between those two, Struds?”

Strudwick: “I don’t know where that the blame is but I think we can all agree that group underperformed.

So my question would be, why are you keeping members of a group that underperformed when they weren’t able to get it done?”

Dreger: “You move Mark Scheifele and you move Connor Hellebuyck and you don’t get back, you know, assets that are going to make you viable right now, what message does that send to Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers and to Cole Perfetti and all of these young pieces.”

NHL Rumors: Is Patrick Kane A Fit in Toronto or Buffalo?