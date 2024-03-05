NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils

Action Picking up Surrounding Jakob Chychrun Again

Darren Dreger of TSN: I’m sensing with the D market quickly shrinking, action around Jakob Chychrun has picked up. Doesn’t mean there’s a deal to be made, but teams are likely thinking at least two playoff runs with him may be worth the asking price. @TSNHockey

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: LeBrun follows up with his colleague Darren Dreger by writing that Chychrun has a year after this one on a good contract with an AAV of $4.6 million. And there is an appeal from playoff contenders who could get two years out of him. But again, it depends on the asking price for Chychrun considering what the Senators gave up for him.

Senators are in listening mode right now, and nothing is serious as Noah Hanifin remains on the market.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: LeBrun writes the Boston Bruins need cap help. Trading Linus Ullmark could give them the relief they need to sign players in the offseason and provide them the flexibility to make a move on offense.

Now, the goalie market has shrunk since the beginning of the season. There is one team, as LeBrun states, and the Devils are looking for a goalie. As NHLRumors.com has documented, the New Jersey Devils are eyeing Jacob Markstrom from the Flames.

However, the Devils have considered Ullmark an option even before zeroing in on Markstrom. This could be an option if the Markstrom deal falls through. Again, this is something to keep an eye on, especially if this gets past the deadline.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes even as the New Jersey Devils fall further out of playoff contention in the East, their general manager is looking toward the future by trying to keep and sign Tyler Toffoli.

Goal scoring is at a premium in this league and the 25-goal scorer this year for a struggling Devils team, is someone they like. Earlier in the year, Tom Fitzgerald stated that Toffoli likes being there, and that they would consider extending.

No specific dollar amounts have been discussed, but Pagnotta reports there were teams interested in him at the deadline.