NHL Rumors: Top 25 NHL Trade Candidates
Up next
Author

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top 25 NHL trade candidates and a quick note on each.

1. Claude Giroux – Full no-move so it’s up to him.

2. Ben Chiarot – Injury is not expected to keep him out long.

3. Tomas Hertl – The Sharks still hope to sign him.

4. Brandon Hagel – The Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames have talked to the Blackhawks. Could cost a first and prospect.

5. Jakob Chychrun – Will anyone want to pay the really high asking price?

6. Brock Boeser – Could the New Jersey Devils be interested.

7. John Klingberg – Stars don’t want to be sellers at this point.

8. Marc-Andre Fleury – The Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals have shown interest.

9. Jeff Petry – Canadiens trying to find a trade that works.

10. Mark Giordano – May wait until closer to the deadline before they move him.

11. Nick Paul – The Senators would like to keep him. Believed to have offered three years at $2 million per.

12. J.T. Miller – The Canucks may hold off until the offseason or next deadline.

13. Joe Pavelski – Stars in no rush. Would be a fit in Minnesota if he becomes available.

14. Alexandar Georgiev – The Golden Knights have checked in but Rangers may need him for insurance.

15. Joonas Korpisalo – The pending UFA wouldn’t mind a change of scenery.

16. Pavel Zacha – Could he be part of a Boeser trade?

17. Andrew Copp – Jets have under performed and they’ll have lots of decisions to make.

18. Max Domi – Pending UFA could be a middle-six with a contender.

19. Jake DeBrusk – Has made a trade request and the Bruins are still waiting for an offer they are okay with.

20. Reilly Smith – The Golden Knights may not need to clear space.

21. Rickard Rakell – Maybe the most likely to be moved of their three top UFAs.

22. Jack Roslovic – Ice time is down and have been told he’s available. Concern over work ethic.

23. Nick Leddy – Should be plenty of interest in the pending UFA. A $5.5. million cap hit.

24. Phil Kessel – Would only cost around $250,000 in salary.

25. Calvin de Haan – Could be a third-pairing defenseman for a contender.