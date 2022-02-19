NHL Rumors: Top 25 NHL Trade Candidates

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top 25 NHL trade candidates and a quick note on each.

1. Claude Giroux – Full no-move so it’s up to him.

2. Ben Chiarot – Injury is not expected to keep him out long.

According to some sources there are a lot of teams who have interest in Ben Chiarot. He’s not definitely that player what you want. He’s having negative impact on his teammates, typical old-school defenseman. But be prepared, there will be someone who pays 1st round for him ofc. pic.twitter.com/p7hnRLUwBG — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) February 17, 2022

3. Tomas Hertl – The Sharks still hope to sign him.

4. Brandon Hagel – The Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames have talked to the Blackhawks. Could cost a first and prospect.

Brandon Hagel should be one of the most interesting players before the Trade Deadline. He’s underrated player in our eyes and could be very good add for any team. Young, good forward. In the end, the Blackhawks maybe just should keep him. pic.twitter.com/EVJU4CuVEF — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) February 17, 2022

5. Jakob Chychrun – Will anyone want to pay the really high asking price?

6. Brock Boeser – Could the New Jersey Devils be interested.

7. John Klingberg – Stars don’t want to be sellers at this point.

8. Marc-Andre Fleury – The Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals have shown interest.

9. Jeff Petry – Canadiens trying to find a trade that works.

10. Mark Giordano – May wait until closer to the deadline before they move him.

11. Nick Paul – The Senators would like to keep him. Believed to have offered three years at $2 million per.

12. J.T. Miller – The Canucks may hold off until the offseason or next deadline.

13. Joe Pavelski – Stars in no rush. Would be a fit in Minnesota if he becomes available.

14. Alexandar Georgiev – The Golden Knights have checked in but Rangers may need him for insurance.

15. Joonas Korpisalo – The pending UFA wouldn’t mind a change of scenery.

16. Pavel Zacha – Could he be part of a Boeser trade?

17. Andrew Copp – Jets have under performed and they’ll have lots of decisions to make.

18. Max Domi – Pending UFA could be a middle-six with a contender.

19. Jake DeBrusk – Has made a trade request and the Bruins are still waiting for an offer they are okay with.

20. Reilly Smith – The Golden Knights may not need to clear space.

21. Rickard Rakell – Maybe the most likely to be moved of their three top UFAs.

22. Jack Roslovic – Ice time is down and have been told he’s available. Concern over work ethic.

23. Nick Leddy – Should be plenty of interest in the pending UFA. A $5.5. million cap hit.

24. Phil Kessel – Would only cost around $250,000 in salary.

25. Calvin de Haan – Could be a third-pairing defenseman for a contender.