NHL Rumors: Top Free Agents From The Central and Atlantic and Potential Landing Post

Top pending NHL free agents in the Central and Atlantic Divisions and some potential destinations for them

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Central Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.

Dustin Byfuglien – Possible landing spots: Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild

Corey Crawford – Possible landing spots: Chicaog Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes

Dylan DeMelo – Possible landing spots: Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights

Cody Eakin – Possible landing spots: Golden Knights, Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Galchenyuk – Possible landing spots: Capitals, Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings

Mikael Granlund – Possible landing spots: Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Hurricanes, Capitals

Mattias Janmark – Possible landing spots: Dallas Stars, Capitals

Anton Khudobin – Possible landing spots: Stars, Penguins, Canucks

Vladislav Namestnikov – Possible landing spots: Avalanche, Jets, Red Wings

Alex Pietrangelo – Possible landing spots: Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Oilers, Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Sabres, Devils, Red Wings.

Craig Smith – Potential landing spots: Canucks, Devils, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Atlantic Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.

Tyson Barrie – Possible landing spots: Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks

Zach Bogosian – Possible landing spots: Lightning, Maple Leafs, New York Rangers

Zdeno Chara – Possible landing spots: Bruins

Evgenii Dadonov – Possible landing spots: Panthers, Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Golden Knights, Washington Capitals

Erik Haula – Possible landing spots: Edmonton Oilers, Sabres, Detroit Red Wings

Mike Hoffman – Possible landing spots: Panthers, Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Capitals, Jets, Islanders, Penguins

Jimmy Howard – Possible landing spots: Canucks, Senators

Torey Krug – Possible landing spots: Bruins, Red Wings, Golden Knights, Avalanche, Panthers, Oilers, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers

Pat Maroon – Possible landing spots: Panthers, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Lightning, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers

Bobby Ryan – Possible landing spots: Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Blues, Devils, Avalanche, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Rangers

Kevin Shattenkirk – Possible landing spots: Anaheim Ducks, Canucks, Lightning, Panthers, Devils, Sabres, Sharks

Wayne Simmonds – Possible landing spots: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Sabres, Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Sharks, Devils