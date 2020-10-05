NHL Rumors: Top Free Agents From The Central and Atlantic and Potential Landing Post

Top pending NHL free agents in the Central and Atlantic Divisions and some potential destinations for them
Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Central Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.
Dustin Byfuglien – Possible landing spots: Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild
Corey Crawford – Possible landing spots: Chicaog Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes
Dylan DeMelo – Possible landing spots: Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights
Cody Eakin – Possible landing spots: Golden Knights, Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Galchenyuk – Possible landing spots: Capitals, Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings
Mikael Granlund – Possible landing spots: Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Hurricanes, Capitals
Mattias Janmark – Possible landing spots: Dallas Stars, Capitals
Anton Khudobin – Possible landing spots: Stars, Penguins, Canucks
Vladislav Namestnikov – Possible landing spots: Avalanche, Jets, Red Wings
Alex Pietrangelo – Possible landing spots: Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Oilers, Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Sabres, Devils, Red Wings.
Craig Smith – Potential landing spots: Canucks, Devils, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks
Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Atlantic Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.
Tyson Barrie – Possible landing spots: Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks
Zach Bogosian – Possible landing spots: Lightning, Maple Leafs, New York Rangers
Zdeno Chara – Possible landing spots: Bruins
Evgenii Dadonov – Possible landing spots: Panthers, Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Golden Knights, Washington Capitals
Erik Haula – Possible landing spots: Edmonton Oilers, Sabres, Detroit Red Wings
Mike Hoffman – Possible landing spots: Panthers, Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Capitals, Jets, Islanders, Penguins
Jimmy Howard – Possible landing spots: Canucks, Senators
Torey Krug – Possible landing spots: Bruins, Red Wings, Golden Knights, Avalanche, Panthers, Oilers, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers
Pat Maroon – Possible landing spots: Panthers, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Lightning, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers
Bobby Ryan – Possible landing spots: Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Blues, Devils, Avalanche, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Rangers
Kevin Shattenkirk – Possible landing spots: Anaheim Ducks, Canucks, Lightning, Panthers, Devils, Sabres, Sharks
Wayne Simmonds – Possible landing spots: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Sabres, Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Sharks, Devils