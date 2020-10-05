NHL Rumors: Top Free Agents From The Central and Atlantic and Potential Landing Post
Top pending NHL free agents in the Central and Atlantic Divisions and some potential destinations for them

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Central Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.

Dustin ByfuglienPossible landing spots: Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild

Corey CrawfordPossible landing spots: Chicaog Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes

Dylan DeMeloPossible landing spots: Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights

Cody EakinPossible landing spots: Golden Knights, Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex GalchenyukPossible landing spots: Capitals, Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings

Mikael GranlundPossible landing spots: Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Hurricanes, Capitals

Mattias JanmarkPossible landing spots: Dallas Stars, Capitals

Anton KhudobinPossible landing spots: Stars, Penguins, Canucks

Vladislav NamestnikovPossible landing spots: Avalanche, Jets, Red Wings

Alex PietrangeloPossible landing spots: Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Oilers, Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Sabres, Devils, Red Wings.

Craig SmithPotential landing spots: Canucks, Devils, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Atlantic Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.

Tyson BarriePossible landing spots: Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks

Zach BogosianPossible landing spots: Lightning, Maple Leafs, New York Rangers

Zdeno CharaPossible landing spots: Bruins

Evgenii DadonovPossible landing spots: Panthers, Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Golden Knights, Washington Capitals

Erik HaulaPossible landing spots: Edmonton Oilers, Sabres, Detroit Red Wings

Mike HoffmanPossible landing spots: Panthers, Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Capitals, Jets, Islanders, Penguins

Jimmy HowardPossible landing spots: Canucks, Senators

Torey KrugPossible landing spots: Bruins, Red Wings, Golden Knights, Avalanche, Panthers, Oilers, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers

Pat Maroon – Possible landing spots: Panthers, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Lightning, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers

Bobby RyanPossible landing spots: Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Blues, Devils, Avalanche, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Rangers

Kevin ShattenkirkPossible landing spots: Anaheim Ducks, Canucks, Lightning, Panthers, Devils, Sabres, Sharks

Wayne SimmondsPossible landing spots: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Sabres, Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Sharks, Devils

 