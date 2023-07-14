NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Montreal Canadiens

Speculation will follow Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele

Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun: The Winnipeg Jets have already moved on from forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler this offseason. There has been speculation for a while now involving forward Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Both have a year left on their contracts. Word is that Hellebuyck would be looking for a new team next offseason.

The flat cap and lack of cap space has played a role in both still being Jets to this point. As long as both remain with the Jets, speculation will follow them until the trade deadline next season.

On if there could be some more moves coming for the Montreal Canadiens

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) If Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes really wanted to attach an asset to move the contracts of Joel Armia or Mike Hoffman, he likely would have done so by now.

The Canadiens may be monitoring to see which teams are looking to make moves after free agency has settled. They may not move either if they have to retain salary and give up an asset.

Canadiens defenseman David Savard has two years left at a $3.5 million cap hit. He’s a leader and mentor for the young team and may be more important now after the trade of Joel Edmundson. Cup contenders would really value what the right-handed defenseman brings. The Canadiens would likely have to be out of the race to trade him, or if the Canadiens are close, they may want an NHL-ready prospect over draft picks. The Canadiens may value him more than others are willing to give up at the deadline and decide to keep him.

Cayden Primeau requires waivers and will be battling Jake Allen for the backup spot. They could keep three goalies to start the season until one is traded.