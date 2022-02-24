NHL Rumors: Top-Six Winger Options for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and No Recent Talks with Bryan Rust

Top-six winger options for the Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburg Penguins should be looking for a middle-six winger ahead of the trade deadline.

Forward Jason Zucker has been out since January 25th and there is no timetable on his potential return. He wasn’t lighting it up before his injury with 6 goals and 7 assists in 31 games.

Potential options for the Penguins.

Max Domi – Columbus Blue Jackets – The Blue Jackets had two scouts at the Leafs-Penguins game last week. The Penguins have scouted the Blue Jackets. Domi can play center and left wing. A pending RFA with a $5.3 million cap hit. He could cost a second-round pick, or a second and a prospect if salary was retained. Jakub Voracek and his $8.25 million could be a Columbus dark horse.

James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers – Penguins GM Ron Hextall signed JVR to his five-year with the Flyers. He has a year left a $7 million cap which makes things difficult to pull off but not impossible – Zucker involved?

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – It could cost a first-round pick, a top prospect, and possibly someone like Kasperi Kapanen. Pending RFA with a $5.875 million cap hit. Salary retention may be needed.

Artturi Lehkonen – Montreal Canadiens – Could play on their third and possibly second line with Evgeni Malkin. The Washington Capitals are also believed to be checking him out. A pending RFA with a $2.3 million cap hit could cost a little more because of his contract.

Jared McCann – Seattle Kraken – A reunion with McCann? Has scored 20 goals already, can play on the wing or center, and carries a $2.95 million cap hit.

Still no contract talks with Rust

The Fourth Period: The Pittsburgh Penguins have had brief conversations with pending UFAs Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, but as of Friday the Penguins haven’t had any recent talks with pending UFA Bryan Rust.

Rust has scored 17 goals and added 20 assists in 29 games this season.

The sides could hold some talks at any point and there is no worry about the March 21st trade deadline. They could decide to table talks until after the season.