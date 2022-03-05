NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Eastern Conference Deadline Notes

Maple Leafs GM Dubas on the trade deadline and their goaltending

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on the trade deadline: “Unless we get the news we don’t want on Muzz (Jake Muzzin) I think we’ll have just the one move left.”

David Alter: Dubas on the ‘one move’: “I think if we’re going to focus on anything, you’re always just trying to make the team better. But I think at this time, it’s maybe more on defense.”

Terry Koshan: Dubas on the Leafs goaltending: “I’m not concerned about either one of them. They both have shown themselves to be good goalies and they will be.”

Eastern Conference deadline notes

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Though defenseman Zdeno Chara isn’t asking out, the New York Islanders could trade him. GM Lou Lamoriello respects Chara, so any deal that Lou receives, he’d likely bring it to Chara for his approval. Chara’s family is still in Boston.

The Columbus Blue Jackets likely haven’t spoken with Patrik Laine‘s camp about an extension, but it’s unlikely they’ll trade him at the deadline. The Blue Jackets could move Alexandre Texier.

Potential Philadelphia Flyers trade candidates include Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson, Rasmus Ristolainen and Martin Jones.

The Florida Panthers have been looking for a veteran defenseman for most of the season.

The New York Rangers have the salary cap space and have been looking for defensemen and forwards. Rangers prospects Vitali Kravtsov and Nils Lundkvist could be in play. The New York Rangers would need to find a backup goaltender if they trade pending RFA goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Buffalo Sabres Robert Hagg could be an underrated depth defenseman that could be moved.

The Montreal Canadiens could add to their draft pick stock (draft is in Montreal) by trading defenseman Ben Chiarot and forward Artturi Lehkonen. Jeff Petry could be on the move as well.

Jake DeBrusk‘s camp has made it known that an extension could be worked out to avoid the $4.4 million qualifying offer, which has been scaring teams.

The Washington Capitals have been eyeing the goalie market. Any trade they make would be for a veteran who they feel is better than either Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek.