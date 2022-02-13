NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Anaheim Ducks

Maple Leafs trying to trade Nick Ritchie

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to move forwad Nick Ritchie after he cleared waivers and was sent to the AHL according to Elliotte Friedman.

“There’s no official trade request, but I think everybody here understands it might be better to find him somewhere else to play, and I think there has been some traction in the last few days around the league.”

Ritchie has another year left on his deal at a $2.5 million.

“If, for argument’s sake the Maple Leafs were to buy him out, it would be $300,000 on next year’s cap,” Friedman said. “So, I don’t think Toronto wants to retain anything more than that (in a trade). But, depending on how this can all go and how that can be worked out, it is believed there is some traction being gained on Ritchie around the league in clearing some room and finding him some space.”

Will the Ducks be buyers or sellers?

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) Anaheim Ducks 28-year old pending UFA defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be looking for a max deal and will likely be looking for something above $8 million. He’s not in the $9 million range. Would the Ducks be able to get him in the $7 to $7.5 million range?

The Ducks have $41 million in cap space next season but they’ll need to consider a new deal for Isac Lundestrom and in 2023 Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry and Jamie Drysdale will need extensions.

If Lindholm isn’t extended, Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun would be a nice replacement. The Coyotes will want a huge package for Chychrun. The Ducks aren’t trading Mason McTavish. Would the Ducks be willing to move Max Comtois and Olen Zellweger? Would they be willing to trade their 2022 first-round pick.

Jakob Silfverberg is one pace for 27 points this season, and unless the Ducks were to retain 50 percent of his salary – two years remaining at $5.25 million per – can’t see anyone being interested in trading for him.

Can see the Ducks being ‘soft sellers’ at this point, which can obviously change between now and the deadline depending on their play. If they drop well out of the race they could look to sell pending UFAs in Lindholm, Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell.