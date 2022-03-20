NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

Braun option ‘B’ for the Maple Leafs if they can’t land Giordano, and Dermott will be moved

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Well, now with a couple of big names off the board on defense, all eyes are on Mark Giordano on whether or not he becomes a Toronto Maple Leafs target. I think they’ve got some competition there. The Rangers would be one of the teams I’d look at.

One of the things Kyle Dubas has made very clear this week, and he reiterated to several teams, is that he doesn’t want to trade his first-round draft pick and he doesn’t want to trade his top prospects, especially for rentals.

I do also think that Travis Dermott is going to get moved regardless of whatever else happens. But Giordano seems to be the guy at the top of their board right now and we’ll see if he ends up being their guy. But if he isn’t Jeff, who will it be?”

Jeff Marek:

“Then I think Kyle Dubas goes to the Philadelphia Flyers, who today, of course, did business with the Florida Panthers, and Kyle Dubas would look for Justin Braun. Right shot defenseman, bottom-pairing guy, 35-years old, playing on the expiring contract right now with an AAV of $1.8 million.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Lance Hornby: Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott on his situation heading into the trade deadline: “I love playing hockey, wherever that is. Whatever happens, happens, here or somewhere else. First time I’ve ever been in the (trade) talks. That’s hockey. (Toronto) has been a five-year dream for me since draft day.”

Don’t expect the Oilers to be busy at the deadline

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers

“A quick note on the Edmonton Oilers as well. I don’t think we should expect anything from the Oilers. No juggernaut trade or anything like that. We know they’ve investigated the goaltending market a couple of different times this season. That hasn’t born fruit. They are happy with their forward group right now. It sounds as if there’s one move here for the Oilers. It’s probably Elliotte a left shot defenseman.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription