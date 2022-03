NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Top 40 Trade Watch List

The Maple Leafs were talking the Blackhawks about Hagel and Fleury

Darren Dreger: “Here’s a deal that didn’t happen. Chicago and Toronto discussed Hagel and Fleury to the Leafs for Mrazek, Matthew Knies and 1st round picks. Never reached a stage where Fleury was asked officially to waive. Toronto declined based on the futures involved.”

Darren Dreger: “Toronto sees promise in Woll and Kallgren and most definitely, Jack Campbell. It was a massive ask on the futures and potentially a portion of those futures can be used on shoring up Toronto’s D. Turns out…Chicago got a huge return for Hagel from Tampa Bay.”

Top 40 trade watch list

The Fourth Period: Top 40 players that could be moved by the trade deadline and teams they are linked to.

1. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Arizona Coyotes – Link to: Los Angeles, Florida, Carolina, Boston, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto, Columbus

2. Claude Giroux, C/RW – Philadelphia Flyers – Link to: Colorado, Boston, Florida, St. Louis, Carolina

3. Hampus Lindholm, LD – Anaheim Ducks – Link to: Tampa Bay, NY Rangers, Boston, Florida, Toronto, Carolina, Edmonton

4. Mark Giordano, LD – Seattle Kraken – Link to: NY Rangers, Florida, Toronto, Calgary, St. Louis, Carolina, Boston

5. Rickard Rakell, RW/LW – Anaheim Ducks – Link to: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa Bay, NY Rangers, St. Louis, Minnesota

6. Max Domi, C/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets – Link to: NY Rangers, Washington, Toronto, Colorado, Boston

7. John Klingberg, RD – Dallas Stars – Link to: Carolina, Florida, Calgary, NY Rangers, Tampa Bay, Toronto

8. Calvin de Haan, LD/RD – Chicago Blackhawks – Link to: Calgary, Edmonton, Boston, Nashville, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay, Washington, Toronto, Vegas

9. Jeff Petry, RD – Montreal Canadiens – Link to: Dallas, Philadelphia

10. Jake DeBrusk, LW – Boston Bruins – Link to: , Edmonton, Seattle, San Jose, Anaheim

11. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW/RW – Detroit Red Wings – Link to: Pittsburgh, Toronto, NY Islanders, Los Angeles

12. Justin Braun, RD – Philadelphia Flyers – Link to: Calgary, Boston, Toronto, Nashville, Edmonton, Minnesota

13. Owen Tippett, RW – Florida Panthers – Link to: Dallas, Philadelphia, Montreal, Anaheim, Arizona

14. Andrew Copp, LW – Winnipeg Jets – Link to: NY Rangers, Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Washington, Edmonton, Colorado, Los Angeles

15. Conor Garland, RW/LW – Vancouver Canucks – Link to: Pittsburgh, Toronto, New Jersey, Boston, Los Angeles, Columbus

16. Cal Clutterbuck, RW – New York Islanders – Link to: Minnesota, Colorado, Boston

17. Phil Kessel, RW – Arizona Coyotes – Link to: Boston, Minnesota, Pittsburgh

18. Artturi Lehkonen, LW/RW – Montreal Canadiens – Link to: Washington, NY Rangers, Minnesota, Los Angeles

19. Dominik Kubalik, LW/RW – Chicago Blackhawks – Link to: Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Buffalo, Anaheim

20. Dylan Strome, LW/C – Chicago Blackhawks – Link to: Ottawa, Columbus, Anaheim, Boston, Seattle

21. Marc-Andre Fleury, G – Chicago Blackhawks – Link to: Washington, Colorado, Toronto, Pittsburgh

22. Tyler Motte, LW/RW – Vancouver Canucks – Link to: Colorado, Tampa Bay, Washington, NY Rangers, Toronto

23. Nick Paul, C/LW – Ottawa Senators – Link to: Tampa Bay, Boston, Edmonton, Los Angeles

24. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks – Link to: New Jersey, Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh

25. Travis Konecny, RW/LW – Philadelphia Flyers – Link to: Los Angeles, Toronto, New Jersey

26. J.T. Miller, LW – Vancouver Canucks – Link to: NY Rangers, Colorado, Carolina, Toronto

27. P.K. Subban, RD – New Jersey Devils – TBD

28. Brett Kulak, LD – Montreal Canadiens – Link to: Los Angeles, Calgary, Dallas

29. Robert Hagg, LD – Buffalo Sabres – Link to: Calgary, Edmonton, Nashville, Dallas

30. Joonas Korpisalo, G – Columbus Blue Jackets – Link to: Edmonton, Vegas

31. Gabe Vilardi, RW/C – Los Angeles Kings – Link to: Arizona, Philadelphia, Chicago

32. Colin Miller, RD – Buffalo Sabres – Link to: Edmonton, Boston

33. Alexander Georgiev, G – New York Rangers – Link to: Vegas, Edmonton

34. Nick Leddy, LD – Detroit Red Wings – Link to: Boston, St. Louis, Minnesota

35. Nic Deslauriers, LW/RW – Anaheim Ducks – Link to: Washington, Toronto, Edmonton, Carolina, NY Rangers, Vegas

36. Semyon Varlamov, G – New York Islanders – Link to: Vegas, Colorado, Washington, Edmonton

37. Travis Dermott, LD – Toronto Maple Leafs – Link to: Anaheim, Buffalo, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Columbus, Dallas

38. Chris Tierney, C – Ottawa Senators – TBD

39. Mikko Koskinen, G – Edmonton Oilers – TBD

40. Vitali Kravtsov, RW – New York Rangers – Link to: Vancouver, Montreal