NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander continue

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander’s camp continue to work away at a contract extension according to Chris Johnston and the sides seem to be on the same page in terms of numbers. The sides don’t want to talk about it publically and Nylander wants to be a Leaf long-term.

“It’s still his goal and his camp’s goal to get a deal done. The Leafs want to sign a player who has had a tremendous season for them so far this year. And so the fact that the talks remain, that there does seem to be some optimism there, I think it’s a positive sign as we look toward a new year when they’ll try to get a deal done.”

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs still have some work to do

Talks are quiet between the Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson

TSN: Vancouver Canucks pending RFA Elias Pettersson is in no rush and the timeline for talks could go into January and perhaps February according to Darren Dreger.

“Well, the team is doing well, and Pettersson himself is doing great, so I could expect CAA Hockey, who represents Pettersson, to walk him through the multiple scenarios and the financial options that he is going to have relatively early in the new year. If he feels good at that point, then you launch into the negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks. No timeline, but the Canucks are eager, and they’re ready.”

NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Kessel, Jets, Flyers, and the Canucks

Teams have called the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko

TSN: Teams have called the Vancouver Canucks according to Chris Johnston to see what they are looking to do with forward Andrei Kuzmenko who has been scratched a couple times, is playing on the fourth but still getting some power play time.

“He is remaining patient, he is not freaking out about the situation, I think he’s trusting in the process put in place by the coaching staff and he’s been encouraged.”