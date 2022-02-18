NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Blue line options for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas will be looking at the defenseman trade market, with a particular eye on a right-handed one. A look at potential trade options that the Maple Leafs might consider.

Attractive but likely unavailable

Scott Mayfield – New York Islanders – 29-years old – one year left at $1.45 million

Artem Zub – Ottawa Senators – 26-years old – one year left at $2.5 million.

Rentals

Mark Pysyk – Buffalo Sabres – 30-years old – $900,000

Colin Miller – Buffalo Sabres – 29-years old – $3.875 million

Ben Chiarot – Montreal Canadiens – 30-years old – $3.5 million

Justin Braun – Philadelphia Flyers – 35-years old – $1.8 million

John Klingberg – Dallas Stars – 29-years old – $4.25 million

Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks – 30-years old – $4.1 million

Term types

Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks – 32-years old – one year left at $850,000

Dylan DeMelo – Winnipeg Jets – 28-years old – two years left at $3 million

Adam Larsson – Seattle Kraken – 29-years old – three years left at $4 million

Damon Severson – New Jersey Devils – 27-years old – one year left at $4.16 million.

Honourable mention (though I just don’t see it)

Jeff Petry, Mark Giordano, Hampus Lindholm, Kevin Shattenkirk, Calvin de haan, and Travis Hamonic.

Canucks thinking of hanging on to Miller?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun reports that the Vancouver Canucks may now be thinking to hold on to forward J.T. Miller, that they feel they don’t have to trade him.

“He’s got a year-and-a-half left on his deal and this notion that J.T. Miller’s worth is higher now than it would be this summer, the Canucks’ front office does not believe that. They feel they can get as much for him in the summer as they can now and by the way, maybe they’ll just sign him this summer, so all options are on the table.

Translation is this, if you’re the New York Rangers, or any other team, you have got to step up in a meaningful way to get the Canucks’ attention on J.T. Miller, or else they’re happy to keep him.”