NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Winnipeg Jets

Teams who the Toronto Maple Leafs talked to about Kasperi Kapanen

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs spoke with the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, and Carolina Hurricanes about Kasperi Kapanen before they moved him to Pittsburgh.

The Leafs had been trying to re-acquire their first-round pick (13th overall) from the Hurricanes but the Hurricanes weren’t interested at that price.

The Ducks weren’t going to trade their No. 6 pick that the Leafs may have asked for. The Devils have three picks – No. 7, 18 and 20 and may have moved one of the later picks straight up but not if the Leafs wanted another asset(s). The Blackhawks weren’t interested in giving up their No. 17 pick. The Wild weren’t going to move their No. 9.

Was told that Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens weren’t aware that Kapanen was available.

Neal McHale: Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 last week that there are some people who are around the Maple Leafs who believe they are open to the idea of a goaltending change. It is not a pressing item for them at the moment.

Who is staying and who could be on the move for the Winnipeg Jets

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Looking at who is untouchable and who could be on the move for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Untouchables – Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, and Josh Morrissey.

The Almost Untouchables – Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine, Neal Pionk, Andrew Copp, and Adam Lowry.

Staying Put, I Think – Jansen Harkins, Jack Roslovic, Mason Appleton, Tucker Poolman, Carl Dahlstrom and Mikhail Berdin.

Staying Put …. I Think? Mathieu Perreault, Sami Niku, Dylan DeMelo, Nathan Beaulieu, Laurent Brossoit and Eric Comrie.

Potentially On The Move – Dmitry Kulikov, Luca Sbisa, Anthony Bitetto, Nick Shore, and Logan Shaw.

Sailing On? Cody Eakin, Gabriel Bourque, Mark Letestu, and Andrei Chibisov.

The Wild Card – Bryan Little

The Next Wave – Dylan Samberg, Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson and Kristian Vesalainen.