NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals

How Could the Toronto Maple Leafs Get Chris Tanev?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Siegel writes the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is a fan of Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. Tanev checks all the boxes you want in a defenseman.

As Siegel writes, the Leafs tried to acquire both Tanev and Nikita Zadorov back in the fall. That did not work, as Zadorov ended up going to Vancouver. The cost for Tanev is high—at least a second-round pick and another asset. Toronto does not have a second-round pick until 2027 and may not be willing to part with their first-round pick this year.

We know the Flames and Maple Leafs have been trade partners in the past, as Toronto acquired Mark Giordano for multiple picks and then extended him. The issue is that what Toronto offers in the later rounds is not much compared to the market price.

The teams who are behind Toronto in the standings can offer up a first-round pick. And with Tanev being an unrestricted free agent this summer, does it make sense to offer up an asset when you can sign him in the summer? But the issue is the cap hit?

Tanev will try to get paid again, so a home-town discount is out of the question. That means the starting point is around T.J. Brodie, which is about $4 million. Again, Toronto is up against it, even with Brodie coming off the books. And does Treliving want to pay that to a player who will turn 34?

Where Washington is in the Standings Will Determine Their Deadline Maneuvers

Sammi Silber of the Hockey News: Silber answers five burning questions in the latest article, the final being about what the Washington Capitals will do at the NHL Trade Deadline.

NHL Rumors: Nic Dowd Could Be An Under-The-Radar Trade For A Contender

The Capitals are just out of the wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. After a great start, Washington has tailed off. They will be sellers if the slide continues and they can’t get even closer to a playoff spot.

A name to watch is Nic Dowd. Teams are always looking to add depth-type forwards at the deadline. But then again, if they remain close, Washington could retool on the fly like they did last year at the deadline.