NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs need some depth at center

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are lacking depth at center and it may be one thing that GM Brad Treliving needs to address before the trade deadline. Production at the third-line center slot hasn’t been there.

The Washington Capitals acquire Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins recently, taking on ‘middle-six’ center option off the market.

Other rental options could include Brock Nelson (Islanders) and Mikael Granlund (Sharks) and then down to Frank Vatrano (Ducks), Nick Bjugstad (Utah) or Jake Evans (Canadiens).

The Leafs will need to find a third-line center externally.

The Boston Bruins will give Joe Sacco a real shot behind the bench

TSN: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery had been in the final year of his contract. He won the Jack Adams Award two years ago and had a .715 points percentage as head coach of the Bruins before he was let go yesterday.

Pierre LeBrun believes the Bruins will give interim coach Joe Sacco a real shot. They won’t begin a coaching search or reach out to any potential candidates.

GM Don Sweeney admitted in early November that a lot of players were having slow starts to the season and that he’s the one who put this roster together.

28 teams had inquired about Martin Necas

TSN: Carolina Hurricanes’ current GM Eric Tulsky said that they had serious trade talks with teams about Martin Necas after he asked for a trade and before he signed an extension.

Pierre LeBrun said that the Hurricanes talked to 28 teams about Necas. The Winnipeg Jets tried hard to acquire him. Former Hurricanes GM Don Waddell tried to bring him to Columbus. The Montreal Canadiens tried several times.

Necas has one year left on his extension and the Hurricanes will deal with his contract situation later.

