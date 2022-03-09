NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Brandon Hagel, and Jakob Chychrun

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Kraken

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attended last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Seattle Kraken game include Dallas Stars (2), Los Angeles Kings (2), Ottawa Senators (2), Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Maple Leafs won’t have much cap space to work with

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Toronto Maple Leafs looked at Jake Muzzin being on the ice yesterday as a positive step from his second concussion. It likely means they won’t be using his LTIR space for the remainder of the season.

“And so, really right now the Leafs are looking at having about $500,000 that they could add in an annual cap hit that they could add at the deadline depending on what they do with some players before then. So it’s probably going to have to be some players before then, and so it’s probably going to have to be players out to bring someone in. And as for Jake Muzzin, the hope is that he’ll be back as soon as possible so he can get ready for the playoffs rather than sitting out until the playoffs.”

Lots of interest in Hagel

TSN: Darren Dreger says that Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel is getting a lot of interest given his play, compete level, and two years left at $1.5 million.

“So, shouldn’t he be part of the rebuild in Chicago? Well the interest is based on the rebuild so there’s no guarantee that he will get moved. If he gets moved it’s going to be for a first-round draft pick and something else. That’s how important he is.”

Eight teams seriously interested in Chychrun

TSN: Darren Dreger said that eight teams are seriously interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. It may take right down to the March 21st deadline for the Coyotes to get the package they want.

“Now, it’s Florida, it’s L.A., it’s Boston, it’s St. Louis, it’s Carolina, it’s Anaheim among the primary suitors. But again, we’re inside two weeks from the trade deadline. It could come down to March 21.”