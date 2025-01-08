NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Center Options, and the Vancouver Canucks Gauging the Market

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a center and will be looking at second-tier options

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a center, but they’re not in the market for some of the big names – Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Mika Zibanejad, and maybe Dylan Cozens – that could be available for trade according to Darren Dreger.

New York Islanders Brock Nelson is an interesting option but there are a lot of teams that will have interest in him.

Dreger notes potential options for the Leafs include:

“So, I think the group that the Toronto Maple Leafs have identified as a little bit more diverse, I think you’re looking at Ryan Strome, maybe Ryan O’Reilly, how about a return there from Nashville? Scott Laughton is out there again, but the Flyers want a first-round draft pick in return, so maybe that’s a stretch. Mikael Granlund’s name is out there. Yanni Gourde. Nick Bjugstad.”

The Vancouver Canucks are gauging the market for Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, and a Rick Tocchet note to file away

TSN: Things have been hot in Vancouver with all the Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller speculation. Sources are telling Chris Johnston that the Vancouver Canucks are gauging the trade market on both players and trade talks are active. The Canucks are testing what trade value each player has.

“When it comes to Pettersson in particular, it seems as though the Canucks are serious about considering moving him. Multiple teams are believed to have shown interest, and a third-party source points out that Carolina and Vancouver did have discussions on Pettersson last season, so that could be a logical landing place now. But multiple teams, as I mentioned, are interested, and there is much to consider for the Canucks.”

Pierre LeBrun adds that Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is in the last year of his contract, with the team holding an option for next season. Tocchet won the Jack Adams last year, and he has the right to not sign the option if the Canucks do extend it.

There is nothing to suggest that he wouldn’t sign the option, but with the way things have gone on in Vancouver this season, it’s some thing to remember for down the road.