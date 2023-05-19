NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Change is coming

SDPN Sports: Chris Johnston on change is coming to Toronto no matter who is the GM.

“But if Kyle’s in charge, the other thing we learned at locker cleanout is that there is going to be change here, and it might be a change at head coach, it might be, you know, one trade, multiple trades, plus the team has 10 unrestricted free agents.

So there’s a lot, there’s going to be a lot of turnover even if he remains, and so what a fascinating offseason we have in Toronto ahead.”

Rosie DiManno of the Toronto Star: The Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn’t be blowing it up but there is some change that is needed, and it forward Mitch Marner should the player to be moved.

John Tavares, his no-movement clause and contract isn’t going anywhere. William Nylander scored 40 goals last season and has one year left on a very reasonable contract. Auston Matthews is a generational player, who said he wants to stay and extending him should be their top priority.

Moving Marner should net the Maple Leafs a ‘power forward or stalwart defenceman.’ Marner’s regular season play hasn’t transferred to his playoff play.

He has two years left at $10.9 million and his no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There is still the question if Kyle Dubas will be back next season as the Maple Leafs GM, but he did say he’d be willing to listen on his core players.

“I would consider anything with our group that would allow us a better chance to win the Stanley Cup,” Dubas responded. “I would take nothing off the table at all. Everything would have to be considered.”

The Maple Leafs will focus on extending Auston Matthews, who seemed interested, so he’s likely not going to move.

John Tavares has two years left on his deal, a no-movement clause and he said that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere else.

It’s possible that William Nylander could be moved. He’s got one year left on his deal which may mean an acquiring team may need an extension in place if the Leafs want maximum value. Nylander’s camp would likely want to provide a short list of teams they’d consider, similar to the Matthew Tkachuk situation last offseason. It’s a more complicated deal.

Mitch Marner has two years left a no-movement clause that kicks in July 1st. More teams could be involved before July 1st. What kind of offer would it take? thinks that it would have to land the Leafs a top-pairing defenseman. No one comes to mind as to potential players.