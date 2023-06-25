NHL Rumors: Flyers, Hurricanes, Blues, Jets and Kings

Tony DeAngelo likely heading back to Carolina

Pierre LeBrun: The Philadelphia Flyers are working on sending defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Carolina Hurricanes, retaining 50 percent of the salary, for a prospect.

Pierre LeBrun: Source said that they hit a snag late last night that needs to get worked out or deal may not get done.

Charlie O’Connor: Don’t get the sense that the prospect coming back to the Flyers is a particularly good one.

The Flyers and Blues continue to work a big trade

Charlie O’Connor and Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues continue to work on getting a deal done that could send Forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Travis Sanheim to the St. Louis Blues.

The Flyers would be retaining a “significant” portion of Hayes’ contract. He has three years left at $7.14 million.

The Flyers would get a first-round pick (No. 25 or No. 29) and a defenseman. Sources say that the defenseman has invoked his no-trade clause.

It’s been confirmed that Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy and Justin Faulk haven’t been asked at to waive their no-trade clause. Marco Scandella‘s no-trade list doesn’t have the Flyers on it. That leaves Torey Krug. Krug has four years left on his contract at $6.5 million.

The deal may end up just having Hayes involved, but during the process, Sanheim, Tony DeAngelo, and Scott Laughton had been part of the talks.

The Blues may be trying to find a different landing spot for Krug, one that he’d approve.

Anthony SanFilippo: Flyers GM Daniel Briere is trying to see if he can flip Krug to a team that Krug would be willing to play for.

LA Kings continue to clear cap space, eyeing a big deal?

Dennis Bernstein: (after the latest trade, Sean Durzi) The Los Angeles Kings are clearing salary cap space for a significant deal. Something that is bigger than re-signing Joonas Korpisalo. We’ll see if something happens.

Murat Ates: Still expect Pierre-Luc Dubois to be traded before the draft next week. Believe that the LA Kings are “a very good bet.”

Murat Ates: “I think Gabriel Vilardi is a realistic acquisition, with someone like Alex Iafallo making the cap work. For me, that would be the guts of it (with LA keeping Byfield.) WPG would do very well if there were other pieces in a package, too. We’ll see.”

The Jets have a lot on the go

Frank Seravalli: The Winnipeg Jets have several things they are working on. There is a good amount of speculation between the Jets and the Los Angeles Kings. Don’t get the sense that anything is close.