NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and Eastern Teams Who May Have Interest in Hertl

Giordano is higher on the Leafs list than Chiarot

Account4Hockey: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 590 said that he hasn’t heard Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot‘s name connected to the Toronto Maple Leafs that much. Would guess that there are other players higher on their list, including Seattle Kraken’s Mark Giordano.

Bertuzzi available in Detroit

Account4Hockey: Frank Seravalli said on Sportsnet 590 that the Detroit Red Wings are open for business and that includes forward Tyler Bertuzzi.

Four Eastern Conference teams that could be interested in Hertl

Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Bay Area: The San Jose Sharks are trying to extend Tomas Hertl but there are some who believe he’ll look to win a Cup elsewhere. What Eastern Conference teams could be interested? Also assuming that the Sharks will retain salary.

Boston Bruins – Fabian Lysell and Jake DeBrusk for Hertl? (Jimmy Muphy commenting) Jeremy Swayman is off the table and Fabian Lysell is close to being the same. May want an extension in place. The Bruins could offer a 2022 first-round pick, Jake DeBrusk, Jack Studnicka and Mason Lohrei.

Florida Panthers – Spencer Knight, 2023 1st round pick and Patric Hornqvist for Hertl? (George Richards commenting) Hard pass on that offer. Knight isn’t going to be traded, especially for a rental. He’d be a pure rental for the Panthers. A Panthers counter could be a 2023 2nd and Grigori Denisenko as Hertl is a luxury. They may need to use their 2023 first-rounder for a defenseman. If Anton Lundell injury keeps him out long-term, the Panther need and offer could increase to a 2023 first, Owen Tippett, Denisenko and Frank Vatrano.

New York Rangers – Nils Lundkvist, 2022 first, and Alexandar Georgiev for Hertl and either James Reimer or Adin Hill – (Vince Z, Mercogliano commenting) No need to include Reimer or Hill as they’ll need to find a cheaper backup next year. The Rangers may consider that offer. The Rangers may not be able to extend Hertl. The Rangers may prefer Vitali Kravtsov and a first, with thAe Sharks wanting Lundkvist over Kravtsov.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Samuel Poulin, P.O, Joseph and a 2023 first for Hertl (Dan Kingerski commenting) Only if they could work out an extension first. A 2023 first-round pick is more valuable than their 2022 first. Penguins may counter with Joseph and a 2022 first.