NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Goaltending, Marner, and the Golden Knights

Leafs Morning Take: Elliotte Friedman on the Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending options for next season. Friedman drops a quick Mitch Marner – Vegas Golden Knights note.

Alberga: “What about the crease Friedge. This Laurent Brossoit story that there’s mutual interest have legs? Are they in on Markstrom, guys like that?

Friedman: “I think they would love, I think Markstrom is the kind of player they would love but I think it’s just a really complicated deal to make. I had some people tell me that they, that if Markstrom gets dealt, they, they, there’s other teams that they think are much more likely. Like, like LA or or New Jersey.

I know Ottawa was interested, I just don’t know how Markstrom feels about Ottawa. I think that Calgary – Toronto deals, the whole Tanev thing last year proved that those deals are really hard to do.

So. I just think that, I think Markstrom I mean, the GM signed him, but I think it’s gonna be really hard to do.

Brossoit is a really interesting guy. I think, I think he’s the kind of guy that makes a lot of sense. The thing is there though is, you know, he’s, he’s a good goalie, but I’m wondering, are you going to get, you better make sure you have a third. Whether it’s Martin Jones. Like if you look at their histories, Woll and Brossoit don’t equal 82.

So I’m, I’m wondering about if there’s, if they aim a little higher and Brossoit is there as a really good option if they can’t hit it out of the park.

Rosehill: “Do you think they’d be smart to go, I mean, it’s not like he’s unproven or anything like that. I mean, he has, you know, a good record in the playoffs before he got hurt when the Knights won the Stanley Cup. He’s been learning behind the best goaltender in the world, a lot of people think in Winnipeg.

Is he, do you think they want to go get an established like Vezina winning goaltender, or they’re gonna go with someone and kind of roll the dice with how they do in this market?

Friedman: “No, I think that they would, like that’s why I think like Markstrom is a guy that would makes a lot of sense, even though I don’t know it’ll happen.

Like, I had people who say to me, a guy who makes like, you know, like, for example, like one of the things with Marner is that you know, Marner like, that a lot of people suspect that Vegas will be around it because Vegas is just, they’re smart. They’re around any good player.

So I got people hypothesizing Shea Theodore, Logan Thompson deals to me, like for example,

Like, I think they’re gonna go out there and Jay, and they’re going to try to get the best goalie that they can get. And the one thing is, I know the organization really believes in Woll. I think they really think highly of him, but he’s, he has trouble staying healthy.

So you have to get the best possible goalie you can get, because of let’s say of Woll gets down, goes down next year, like who’s the, who’s the guy that makes you feel the best and he’s got the nest, net. And Brossoit would feel make you feel pretty good, I think, but also, I think you’d want to aim a little bit higher if you could.