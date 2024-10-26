NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Matthew Knies and Jake McCabe

The Fourth Period: Not much to report on contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and pending RFA forward Matthew Knies and pending UFA defenseman Jake McCabe according to David Pagnotta.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Paton: “Finally, the Maple Leafs, they had talks with Matthew Knies and Jake McCabe on extensions to get them done before the end of the season to come, or hopefully before the start of next season.

Two different situations, though, Knies can become an RFA. McCabe can become a UFA. Any update on those two?”

NHL Rumors: Blues, Penguins, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Rangers, Stars, Utah, and the 2025 NHL draft

Pagnotta: “Yeah, going back to Pittsburgh and Patterson? No,

Nothing. Nothing impactful anyway, in terms of anything on the horizon, Nick Alberga actually was the first report yesterday that nothing is really rolling yet with Knies and, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

I can tell you same situation with Jake McCabe in Toronto. They had some talks at camp that carried it, I mean, they started in July. Nothing yet, nothing material, nothing has materialized. Nothing has gained any traction to this point, with respect to Jake McCabe on an extension in Toronto.

Now look, everything can change with one phone call, but that’s what has to be one hell of a phone call right now to get the ball rolling on a deal. They’re open to it, McCabe and his camp.

My understanding is they’re totally open to it if Brad Treliving and the staff, want to give them a call and say, ‘Hey, let’s try to get this done.’ They’re willing to have those conversations right now. But we’re pretty much at the same point, same with Knies, kind of at the same point as they were in the summer to now, this is probably something that gets prolonged.

NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

For Knies wouldn’t be shocked if something happens in the off-season. For McCabe, let’s see how he continues to perform because he’s had a hell of a good start.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started with rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.