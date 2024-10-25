NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will Utah look at Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren?

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: Would have to think the Utah Hockey Club could look at Toronto Maple Leafs right-handed defenseman Timothy Liljegren after they lost righties Sean Durzi and John Marino.

Liljegren has been healthy scratched by the Leafs and carries a $3 million cap hit through next season.

Jani Hakanpaa carries a $1.47 million cap hit and is eligible to come off the LTIR on November 2nd.

Liljegren likely wouldn’t mind a change of scenery.

Utah has looked at Blue Jackets Ivan Provorov

TSN: The Utah Hockey Club wants to be more competitive this year and losing Sean Durzi and John Marino is big blow. Pierre LeBrun has been told that for now they will try to fill the hole from within but if they are losing, GM Bill Armstrong may have to look for outside help. Armstrong is already calling teams to see who might eventually be available.

“One of the players I’m told he’s checked on is Ivan Provorov, the pending UFA defenceman from the Columbus Blue Jackets and Provorov is going to be in high demand closer to March 7’s trade deadline. My sense is that the Blue Jackets may not be ready at this point to deal him. They want to leave this roster alone for now, let this team have a chance, let them fight it out this year, and I don’t think they want to take away from the roster too early in the season.”

LeBrun thinks that Utah will be looking for rentals. Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren has term left on his deal and that may not interest Utah.

Roster decisions for the Maple Leafs when two forwards are healthy

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: The Toronto Maple Leafs will have some roster decisions to make when Calle Jarnkrok and Connor Dewar are ready to return from injury (no timetable on when that will be). They Leafs will need to make some cap space – trade or waivers – when they’re ready to return.

Ryan Reaves would likely make it through waivers. David Kampf and his $2.4 million cap hit could be a trade candidate. Maybe they could get a draft pick or decent prospect for Kampf.

