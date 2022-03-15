NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs May be Looking for a Defenseman, Top-Six Forward and a Goaltender

The Leafs have to do something in net and they may not be alone

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: An executive on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“They have to do something. If they’re going to make a run, I don’t like their goaltending and I don’t like their defence.”

Marc-Andre Fleury would be the best option for a team needing goaltending – possibly the Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild.

The Maple Leafs do have their first-round pick.

There was some speculation that if Fleury were to waive his ‘no-move,’ that he may want a one-year extension.

It is unlikely that the Ottawa Senators will be trading Anton Forsberg. Interest had been limited he’s not a proven starter and the Senators may be looking to sign him to an extension.

Maple Leafs eyeing a defenseman, possibly a bottom-six and a goalie?

The Fourth Period: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said again last week that they are confident in their goaltenders. Jack Campbell is a week away from returning from a rib injury and Petr Mrazek has been shaky.

It’s believed that the Maple Leafs are focusing on adding a defenseman and possibly a bottom-six forward. Dubas may have to explore the goalie market as well.

There has been speculation about Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury but he may not be interested in playing for the Leafs.

The Leafs have been linked to defenseman Ben Chiarot (Canadiens), Mark Giordano (Kraken) and Hampus Lindholm (Ducks).

As part of a package, or moved for salary cap purposes, the Maple Leafs have been exploring the trade market for defensemen Travis Dermott ($1.5 million) and Justin Holl ($2 million).

Other defensemen that could be moved and may interest the Maple Leafs include Calvin de Haan (Blackhawks), Justin Braun (Flyers), Colin Miller (Sabres), Robert Hagg (Sabres) and Brett Kulak (Canadiens)