NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and the Colorado Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are talking about an extension

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that there have been contract extension talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward John Tavares. Nothing is imminent and the Maple Leafs may not be in a rush, but talks could pick up.

“I mean, listen, there’s a mutual desire between the team and John Tavares to get something done at some point. John Tavares, of course, calls Toronto home, was raising a family in Toronto. But I think from the Leafs perspective, yeah, something they want to get done. I don’t know if they’re in a rush to do it.”

The Montreal Canadiens could use some added toughness

David Calabretta of The Fourth Period: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhakaj might need some help in the toughness department. It’s not known if Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is calling teams looking for a bottom-six enforcer, but it’s an area that Hughes should at least be investigating.

Some potential options could include Columbus Blue Jackets Mathieu Olivier and Philadelphia Flyers Nicolas Deslauriers.

Olivier is 27 years old and in the final year of his deal with Blue Jackets. Deslaurier is a former Canadien and fan favorite.

The Colorado Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen not concerned that an extension isn’t done

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland said they aren’t concerned that they haven’t signed forward Mikko Rantanen to a contract extension yet, and adds that they are not easy contracts to do. Rantanen doesn’t seem that concerned either.

“There’s talks, obviously, with my camp and the front office, and it’s done when it’s done,” Rantanen said during training camp last month. “Business will always take care of itself, and I’m just here to play hockey and get ready for another season and try to help my team win. That’s my goal. My job is to try to help this team win every game.”