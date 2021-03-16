NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs More Focused on Adding a Forward

Pierre LeBrun: Dubas says that they will look at everything but admits that they are more focused on adding at the forward position than anywhere else.

Pierre LeBrun: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that they would like to make a trade as soon as possible because of the 14-day quarantine period. He adds that it takes two teams to make the deal though.

David Pagnotta: Dubas: “I think given the quarantine that’s in place right now, we’re going to be in a tougher spot to get as much out of it as we can… The sooner we can get a player in here, the better for them & for us.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs currently have $60,602 in salary cap space, $130,527 in projected cap space.

Draft picks

2021: 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th

2022: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Maple Leafs could use another top-nine forward and a penalty killing defenseman. The forward either being a top-six winger or a true third-line center.

Potential centers include Eric Staal or Nick Foligno.

Potential wingers include Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri, Rickard Rakell, Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula.

Potential defenseman Mattias Ekholm, David Savard, Brandon Montour, Colin Miller and Marc Staal.

Given the Maple Leafs salary cap situation, they’d likely need salary retained. There is also the potential 14-day quarantine to deal with if coming from the U.S.

Potential assets the Maple Leafs could move at the deadline include Alex Kerfoot, Rodion Amirov, Rasmus Sandin or Timothy Liljegren, and draft picks.

For the Seattle expansion draft the Leafs could be looking at protecting eight skaters – John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, T.J. Brodie, Justin Holl and Jake Muzzin – as opposed to seven forwards and three defensemen.