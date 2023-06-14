Maple Leafs Goalie Tandem Will Have Familiar Faces

Mike McKenna of Daily Faceoff: McKenna looks at what the Toronto Maple Leafs could do with their goalies next season and there will be a couple of familiar faces in between the pipes.

While everyone expects the Maple Leafs to upgrade their goaltending, McKenna feels Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov are an excellent duo. With Woll having to clear waivers to go to the AHL, there is a risk they could lose him to a team that needs a goalie as he is proven he is ready for the NHL.

NHL Rumors: Is There Way For Toronto To Keep Ryan O’Reilly

So keeping Woll makes sense. What to do with Samsonov and Murray. McKenna writes the Leafs should sign Samsonov to a short-term deal that does not break the bank. Then there is Murray who could be put in the minors, but that does not help the Leafs cap situation. McKenna wonders if there is a trade partner for the Leafs or if some team will actually claim him.

Teams Asking About Flyers Scott Laughton

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: On the 32 Thoughts segment during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Friedman noted that teams have inquired about Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton.

NHL Rumors: Jakob Markstrom, Carter Hart, and RFAs who may not get qualified

The Flyers are turning the team over to younger players. In a perfect world, the Flyers would like to keep him as Friedman notes, but if the right price comes they will consider it.

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period: Flyers have turned down late first-round picks in offers for Laughton, which is indicative of how much they value the player.

Is the Flames Noah Hanifin on the Move?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: On the 32 Thoughts segment during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, Friedman noted that new Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy is fielding offers on defenceman Noah Hanifin.

Hanifin has a year left on his deal at $4.950 million and teams are wondering what the direction of the club will be.