NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Potential LTIR Trade Candidates, and an Assistant Coach Need For Next Season

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again be facing a salary cap crunch. They have already started signing inexpensive contracts for next season.

This season the Maple Leafs took advantage of the LTIR with Nathan Horton and David Clarkson, but both are off the books now. Will the Leafs show their financial muscle once again and look to acquire players that can be placed on the LTIR to help out with their cap situation?

Five potential long-term injured reserve candidates the Maple Leafs could look at tradung fir.

Ryan Kesler – Anaheim Ducks – two years at a $6.875 million cap hit. He hasn’t been ruled out for the next two years, but he’s had hip replacement surgery.

Marian Gaborik – Ottawa Senators – one-year left at a $4.875 million cap hit. Has been out for the past two years after back surgery. It could cost the Leafs more since division rivals.

Henrik Zetterberg – Detroit Red Wings – one-year left at a $6.08 million cap hit. Not a good team and have cap issues. Only a $1 million salary. Maybe a pick or prospect for him.

Marian Hossa – Arizona Coyotes – one-year left at a $5.275 million.

Brent Seabrook – Chicago Blackhawks – four years left a $6.875 million cap hit. He had three surgeries this year but would like to keep playing. He could return next year so may not be LTIR candidate yet.

Two other possibilities are Micheal Ferland of the Vancouver Canucks and Andrew Shaw of the Blackhawks.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs may not looking right away to use LTIR next season like they did this past season.

Maple Leafs will need a new assistant coach next season

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Paul McFarland will be Kingston Frontenac’s head coach next season. There are rumors about A.J. MacLean taking over but Leafs are looking outside their organization.