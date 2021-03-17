NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Salary Cap Situation and Roster Flexibility

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on this their tight salary cap situation is going to need them to be creative ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

“The cap situation not only for us, if you look at it for two-thirds of the teams in the league is very tight. So, very, very fortunate here to have Brandon Pridham on the staff and he and I talk for hours a day of different things that we can do, and will do, and are attempting to accomplish as we go through it. I just think we’re going to have to be creative, and we’re going to have to find ways anyway we can to improve the team now and in the future knowing that the salary cap is going to be stagnant. Not only now in this season Chris, but also in future years here. So, I think that’s where Brandon’s value is even more immense than usual at time’s like this because he not only has a great understanding of our situation but of other situations, and can come up with different ideas and we can bounce things off one another before we go to other clubs in the market place and try to find a way to improve the team with limited cap space.”

