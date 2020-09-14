NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings

Blues and Maple Leafs talking?

Howard Berger: According to a source the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues are talking. “Could it involve Alex Pietrangelo‘s negotiating rights? Perhaps William Nylander? Frederik Andersen? Stay tuned.”

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that the acquisition of Nick Bjugstad has no bearing on Mikko Koivu‘s future with the team. Guerin wouldn’t comment on Koivu.

Some pending UFAs that might interest the Los Angeles Kings

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: With the number of young forwards looking to make the jump, the Los Angeles Kings could take a pass on the free agent market this offseason. If they do decide to look at free agency, there are a few players, who if could be had at the right price, might interest the Kings.

Torey Krug – Boston Bruins – He’ll be looking for a long-term deal and to cash in. Speculation of him possibly landing in Detroit.

Joel Edmundson – His rights now belong to the Montreal Canadiens – Could be insurance if Tobias Bjornfot and Mikey Anderson aren’t ready.

Tyler Ennis – Edmonton Oilers – Brings some skill and experience. It shouldn’t take a big financial commitment.

Craig Smith – Nashville Predators – Could be a good fit with the Kings down the middle. He’ll be looking for longer-term as opposed short-term. From a scout:

“The term of the contract is going to be an issue. Too long of a term is going to block the young guys and a player is not going to want to come on a short-term contract, either. It’s a tricky situation.”

Brenden Dillon – Washington Capitals – Kings know Dillon from his days with the San Jose Sharks.

Unlikely free agents for the LA Kings include Taylor Hall, Alex Pietrangelo, Tyler Toffoli, Ilya Kovalchuk, and any free agent goaltender.