NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Edmonton Oilers

Kuemper is among the goalies the Leafs are looking at, and they are not alone

@Account4Hockey: Frank Seravalli said on Sportsnet 590 that another GMs told him that they believe Zach Hyman will get something in the seven-year, $6 million per year range.

Seravalli doesn’t think that Maple Leafs will shop defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche are targeting Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The Leafs and Avs are still talking with Frederik Andersen and Philipp Grubauer respectively, but are monitoring the goalie market. The Seattle Kraken are also interested in Kuemper.

Kuemper has a year left at a $4.5 million cap hit and has told the Coyotes he’s not interested in an extension.

In the past two seasons, Kuemper has only played in 56 games due to injuries.

The Maple Leafs could have pending UFAs Linus Ullmark, Petr Mrazek, Chris Driedger, Jaroslav Halak on their list as well as trade targets in Joonas Korpisalo and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Golden Knights trying to move salary

TSN: The Vegas Golden Knights have cap issues and they are talking to teams to help solve their problem and hopefully find the room to re-sign Alec Martinez according to Pierre LeBrun.

“There are a couple of ways to do that, and one of them is that teams are asking about both Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury. It doesn’t mean Vegas will trade one of them but certainly, they have to look at different options to create some cap space and trading a goalie is one of them.”

Oilers having positive talks with Smith

TSN: Contract talks between the Edmonton Oilers and pending UFA goaltender Mike Smith are positive.