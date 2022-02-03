NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Winnipeg Jets

Show Ilya Mikheyev the Money?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Ilya Mikheyev’s agent Dan Milstein on the Real Kyper & Bourne show on Friday said there haven’t been any contract extension talks as of yet.

“The ‘Show Me the Money!!!’ wasn’t ‘Kyle Dubas, give me some cash!’ right? Because we haven’t had any conversations about an extension, and we don’t want to have it ,” Milstein said. “Ilya is having a wonderful time playing good minutes on a very good, competitive team. ‘Show Me the Money!!!’ was more of, ‘Finally, Ilya is scoring, like, almost at a goal per game.’ It was an exciting moment.”

Milstein said he deleted the ‘Show Me the Money’ tweet as the preception it may draw was not what he intended it to be.

Milstein added he’ll speak with the Maple Leafs after the season about Mikheyev. doesn’t think Mikheyev will be back with the Leafs next season.

It’s going to get tricky for the Golden Knights soon

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Vegas Golden Knights will have their work cut out for them when they need to activate both Jack Eichel ($10 million) and Alec Martinez ($5.25 million) off the LTIR.

Once those two are ready, they’ll need to move at least two players to get their roster down to at least 23 players. Then, they’ll need to move more salary out. Evgenii Dadonov ($5 million, one-year left) and Reilly Smith ($5 million, UFA)) are potential options. They might have to move out more than one player.

Jets would like to keep Copp but can they get it done?

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Don’t see the Winnipeg Jets going into a rebuild with the core players they currently have. If they aren’t in the playoff race, they’ll likely look at moving pending UFAs Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny.

The Jets would like to keep Copp long-term, but it’s not known if they’ll be able to extend him before the trade deadline. If they trade him, they’d likely want to get a young forward who is controllable or an NHL-ready prospect.

If the Jets want to move a defenseman who is under contract, Brenden Dillon and Dylan DeMelo could be easier to move given their lower cap hits. The Jets may not want to move them, but should at least listen. They wouldn’t be in a rush to move Nate Schmidt or Dillon.

The Winnipeg Jets may not have a strong interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun as he’s left-handed, the asking price is high, and it’s believed the Coyotes want to move him to the Eastern Conference.