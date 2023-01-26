NHL Rumors: Trade Deadline Players to Keep on Your Watchlist

The NHL trade deadline is less than two months away, and with the way this season has played out so far, there are, as usual, many buyers and sellers will be. This season is similar to previous years, with several big names on the trade rumor list that, despite being fan favorites or having big contracts, will likely wear a different uniform come March 3 NHL trade deadline.

With plenty of names on the trade block, we look at the top players that are likely to pack their bags before the deadline.

Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks)

At the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, the Canucks captain has already set a career-high for goals scored and is just fifteen points shy of his career-high 61 points. After Vancouver inked J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million deal, they have little room to pay Horvat, deserving of a similar contract. At 27, Horvat is in his prime, and teams like Colorado, Las Vegas, Carolina, New York Rangers, and Boston would be more than willing to show him the money.

Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)

Since the 2007-08 season, Kane has been one of the cornerstones of the Blackhawks’ front line. Despite averaging better than a point per game throughout most of his career, Kane doesn’t suit a Blackhawks roster that is currently going through a rebuild. Teams such as the Avalanche, Stars, Maple Leafs, Oilers, and Bruins have all been said to have interest in the future Hall of Fame sniper.

Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks)

While he doesn’t have the goal-scoring resume of his long-time teammate, the Blackhawks captain since 2008 has an equally as impressive list of team and individual awards. There is a significant cap hit that comes attached with Toews, which makes it challenging for Chicago to part ways with their soon-to-be Hall of Fame center, but that doesn’t mean teams like Colorado or Boston wouldn’t be interested in a player with his pedigree.

Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues)

It has only been three seasons since O’Reilly helped lead the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup and two since he was named team captain. Currently sidelined with a broken foot and not expected to be back on the ice until the middle of February, O’Reilly, a free agent this summer, could fetch the Blues a healthy return from the Colorado Avalanche or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks)

In his first two full NHL seasons, Boeser netted 29 and 26 goals, respectively. The following three-plus seasons have not shown the same return. At just 25 years old, Boeser isn’t the only reason for the Canucks struggles, and the fear is that the team may not get the valued return for a player with his talent should he be able to get back on track. As with Horvat, the team would be best to trade Boeser to an Eastern team like New Jersey or Montreal.

Jakob Chychrun (Arizona Coyotes)

Chychrun has seen his name on the trade sheets since last season, but the Coyotes did not want to part with their 24-year-old defenseman for pennies on the dollar. More of a stay-at-home defender, the Coyotes asking price for Chychrun is among the highest this trade season, with the team looking for three to four pieces in return. Don’t be surprised to see a team like Edmonton or Toronto make a pitch for the blueliner.

Timo Meier (San Jose Sharks)

Another soon-to-be free agent, the Sharks' 26-year-old winger is on pace to have his best statistical season. A team like the Buffalo Sabres, who haven't been to the playoffs in over a decade, could use a player like Meier in their lineup, and so could the New York Islanders, who battle to hold on to their Wild Card playoff spot.

Shayne Gostisbehere (Arizona Coyotes)

One of the best offensive defensemen in the game, Gostisbehere’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning the Coyotes could send him to a contending team as a rental for a draft pick or prospect. The Bruins, a Stanley Cup favorite, could certainly look to tighten up their blueline, as are the Oilers and Penguins. Arizona has some lovely young pieces in place for the future, so adding another couple of picks would line up with their timeline.