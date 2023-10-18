NHL Rumors: Are the Vancouver Canucks Trying to Clear Cap Space to Sign Ethan Bear?

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor wonder in the Vancouver Canucks are looking to clear some salary cap space so they can sign free agent defenseman Ethan Bear.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Taylor: “What’s happening with Conor Garland and all the trade talk.”

Dhaliwal: “Both sides continue to work the phones morning. Donnie.”

Taylor: “You’re choked up about Conor Garland possibly leaving.”

Dhaliwal: “No I’m not, just a frog in the throat.

Listen, his new agent Judd Moldover. Quit doing that to me.”

Taylor: “I didn’t do anything.”

Dhaliwal: “Cause I know you’re gonna laugh. Judd Moldover is working the phones on behalf of Conor Garland. The Canucks are working the phones. They want to clear some cap space.

So here’s my question to you Donnie. Are they clearing the $1 to $2 million cap space for Ethan Bear?

So, I was told morning the Canucks are still very much, very much interested in Ethan Bear. I talked to his agent over the weekend, the agent Jason Davidson, is not in a rush right now to sign.”

Taylor: “It’s not Judd Moldaver?”

Dhaliwal: “No, it’s much easier to say, Jason Davidson

Taylor: “Is it Moldaver or Moldover by the way?”

Dhaliwal: “It’s Moldover, I don’t know. Like is it Moldaver?”

Taylor: “I think it’s Moldaver.

Dhaliwal: “Is it Moldaver. Anyways. Can I get this in?”

I talked to Ethan Bear’s agent. He’s not in a rush to sign yet.

Most likely, Donnie, he’ll sign in November. Bear still won’t be ready to play till December. Rehab’s going well for him in Kelowna. Bear’s going to be a pro…”

Taylor: “Shoulder.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, shoulder.

Bear’s going to be a pro-rated deal, so say, now I’m just throwing this number out there. I’m not saying this is going to be the number.

So say you sign Ethan Bear for $2 million, well you’re not giving him $2 million, you’re only giving him a pro-rated deal after he starts playing.

So, the Canucks are still in on Ethan Bear and there’s interest. Is that why they’re trying to get one to two million?”