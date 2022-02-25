NHL Rumors: Trade Options for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Top 50 Trade Bait Board
Some trade options for the Penguins

Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The Pittsburgh Penguins could use a backup goaltender and some depth on the blue line.

Possible goaltending options include Jaroslav Halak and pending UFAs Braden Holtby, Thomas Greiss, Joonas Korpisalo, Pavel Francouz and Martin Jones.

Possible blue line options include Justin Braun and Marc Staal. They may not have the cap space and/or assets to land Hampus Lindholm, P.K. Subban, John Klingberg, Mark Giordano, Ben Chiarot and Nick Leddy.

A ‘big, physical forward’ possible option include Rickard Rakell.

Players the Penguins could move to help with cap space – Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen. Defenseman Mike Matheson carries a $4.875 millon cap hit and Marcus Pettersson is just over $4 million.

They haven’t drafted in the first-round since 2019. They are only short two picks over the next two drafts. They are limited in prospects and not much salary cap space. Money-in and money-out.

Trade bait board

TSN: A look at the top 50 players who could get traded ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

1  Jakob Chychrun Arizona LD
2  Ben Chiarot Montreal RD
3  Claude Giroux Philadelphia C
4  Tomas Hertl San Jose C
5  John Klingberg Dallas RD
6  Mark Giordano Seattle LD
7  Justin Braun Philadelphia RD
8  Alexandar Georgiev NY Rangers G
9  Colin Miller Buffalo RD
10  Pavel Zacha New Jersey LW
11  Max Domi Columbus LW
12  Phil Kessel Arizona RW
13  Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago G
14  Brandon Hagel Chicago LW
15  Hampus Lindholm Anaheim LD
16  Andrew Copp Winnipeg C
17  Toronto first-round pick
18  Nick Paul Ottawa C
19  Braden Holtby Dallas G
20  Nick Leddy Detroit LD
21  Artturi Lehkonen Montreal RW
22  Michael Del Zotto Ottawa LD
23  Jake DeBrusk Boston LW
24  Robert Hagg Buffalo LD
25  Arizona Cap Space
26  Jack Roslovic Columbus C
27 J.T. Miller Vancouver C
28  Jeff Petry Montreal RD
29  Damon Severson New Jersey RD
30  Calle Jarnkrok Seattle C
31  Johan Larsson Arizona C
32  Josh Manson Anaheim RD
33  Mark Pysyk Buffalo RD
34  Calvin de Haan Chicago LD
35  Joonas Korpisalo Columbus G
36  Owen Tippett Florida RW
37  Mike Hoffman Montreal LW
38  Zach Sanford Ottawa RW
39  Rasmus Ristolainen Philadelphia RD
40  Marc Staal Detroit LD
41  Vitali Kravtsov NY Rangers RW
42  Nicolas Deslauriers Anaheim LW
43  Shane Bowers Colorado C
44  Zdeno Chara NY Islanders LD
45  Paul Stastny Winnipeg C/LW
46  Nils Lundkvist NY Rangers RD
47  Conor Garland Vancouver RW
48  Christian Fischer Arizona RW
49  Travis Dermott Toronto LD/RD
50  James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia LW

 