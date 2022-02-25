NHL Rumors: Trade Options for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Top 50 Trade Bait Board

Some trade options for the Penguins

Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The Pittsburgh Penguins could use a backup goaltender and some depth on the blue line.

Possible goaltending options include Jaroslav Halak and pending UFAs Braden Holtby, Thomas Greiss, Joonas Korpisalo, Pavel Francouz and Martin Jones.

Possible blue line options include Justin Braun and Marc Staal. They may not have the cap space and/or assets to land Hampus Lindholm, P.K. Subban, John Klingberg, Mark Giordano, Ben Chiarot and Nick Leddy.

A ‘big, physical forward’ possible option include Rickard Rakell.

Players the Penguins could move to help with cap space – Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen. Defenseman Mike Matheson carries a $4.875 millon cap hit and Marcus Pettersson is just over $4 million.

They haven’t drafted in the first-round since 2019. They are only short two picks over the next two drafts. They are limited in prospects and not much salary cap space. Money-in and money-out.

Trade bait board

TSN: A look at the top 50 players who could get traded ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline.