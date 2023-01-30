NHL Rumors: Trade Proposals for Jonathan Toews, and the Canucks like a couple of Bruins

Potential trade proposals for Jonathan Toews

Ryan Dixon and Jason Bukala of Sportsnet: Potential trade proposals if Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews decides to waive his no-movement clause before the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.

If 50 percent salary is retained, it would bring his $10.5 million salary cap hit down to $5.25 million. If a third team gets involved and retains 50 percent, the cap hit will drop to $2.625 million. On the salary side, if 50 percent were retained, the Blackhawks would pay about $319,000, a third team about $160,000, and the acquiring team $160,000. A $160,000 retention by a team historically costs a fifth-round pick.

To Boston: Jonathan Toews

To Chicago: Boston’s first-round pick in 2023 – 50 percent retained

To Anaheim: Boston’s fifth-round pick in 2023 – 50 percent retained

To Carolina: Jonathan Toews

To Chicago: Carolina’s first-round pick in 2023 – 50 percent retained

To Anaheim: Carolina’s fifth-round pick (Vancouver) in 2023 – 50 percent retained

To Colorado: Jonathan Toews

To Chicago: Colorado’s first-round pick in 2023 and Colorado’s fifth-rounder in 2025 – 50 percent retained

To Winnipeg: Jonathan Toews

To Chicago: Winnipeg’s 1st round pick in 2023 and Winnipeg’s 5th in 2025 – 50 percent retained

The Canucks have liked Brandon Carlo and Jake DeBrusk

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported over a week ago that Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was looking for three players and a top prospect for pending UFA Bo Horvat. If the Boston Bruins are going to be serious contenders for Horvat, they’ll have to offer up more than a 2023 first-round pick and a top prospect.

A source has said that Canucks have liked defenseman Brandon Carlo and forward Jake DeBrusk and that one of them would need to be included in a Horvat offer. Other sources seemed to think this would make sense but they hadn’t heard Carlo or DeBrusk in any trade speculation. One of the sources said his team inquired in the preseason about DeBrusk and was told he wasn’t available.

If the Bruins were to acquire Horvat they’d want to know if they could sign him to a contract extension and the Canucks don’t appear to be willing to let teams talk to Horvat.