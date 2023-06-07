NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets are not done

Brian Hedger: The Columbus Blue Jackets added some more experience to their blue line yesterday with the Ivan Provorov trade, and they could still look to add more in free agency.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen: “We’re not done yet. We want to make sure we take a real big step going into next year and this is step one that takes us in that direction.”

David Pagnotta: The Blue Jackets have been focusing on their blue line and will continue to be active on that front, but they are also looking to add to their top six this offseason.

The Los Angeles Kings hope to extend Vladislav Gavrikov now

Pierre LeBrun: Vladislav Gavrikov’s agent Dan Milstein has told the Los Angeles Kings that they want a two-year deal. The Kings would like to re-sign him to a longer deal.

David Pagnotta: Believe that the Kings and Gavrikov’s camp are talking about a three-year contract. There is still work to be done but the Kings now have more salary cap space to make it work.

John Buccigross: From what a Kings executive told during their playoff series, it would likely take between $6 and $7 million to get Gavrikov re-signed. The Kings would be hoping for as close to $6 million as possible.

The Philadelphia Flyers are listening on Carter Hart

Anthony Di Marco: Have been hearing that the Philadelphia Flyers are working on a trade involving goaltender Carter Hart.

David Pagnotta: There is definitely trade talk happening involving Hart. It’s not there yet, but teams are talking.

Darren Dreger: There is no question that the Philadelphia Flyers are also having trade talks involving goaltender Carter Hart. The Flyers are just in the ‘listening’ stage right and see what kind of interest there is.

