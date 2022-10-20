NHL Rumors: Travis Green, and Job Security: Coaching Tiers

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Former NHL coach Travis Green heading to Europe to keep sharp

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on former Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Greeen.

“He’s going to go to Europe soon and work with some teams. Learn and get better. Look guys, coaches are just like players. They have to get better every single year. They have to be on top of the new drills and the new systems and all that. Coaches have clinics too. They go over new stuff.

I know a junior hockey coach recently that was let go. I asked somebody closely attached. He wasn’t in on the new systems. So the coaches are no different than the players. They have to study.

But Travis told me he’s still studying the NHL, watches every game. Waiting for his next opporuntiy. Some feel he was close in Florida before Paul Maurice go the job. Definitely got an interview there.

I think this is the first time Travis told me that he was either six or seven years old that he has started a season without a hockey team.

He’s going to head over to Europe and work with some teams overseas. And he’s just got to stay sharp guys. You don’t know when the calls going to come.

So much pressure from owners to GM to coaches. And you know a bad start guys. There’s already polls out there. Who’s the first coach that’s going to be fired? If a coach does get fired, you’d have to think Travis Green is a candidate to take over. So he’s doing his due diligence, making sure he’s still sharp and making sure he continues to be ready if that opportunity arises.”

Job security: coaching tiers

Sean Gentille of The Athletic: Tiering head coaches from most to least job security.

Not now, maybe not ever – Jon Cooper (TB), Mike Sullivan (PIT) and Darryl Sutter (CGY).

Settled in for the long haul – Jared Bednar (COL), Rod Brind’Amour (CAR), Craig Berube (STL), Dean Evason (MIN), and Gerard Gallant (NYR).

The right guys at the right time – Jay Woodcroft (EDM), Martin St. Louis (MTL), Don Granato (BUF) and Andre Tourigny (ARI).

Still in the grace period – Rick Bowness (WPG), Bruce Cassidy (VGK), Pete DeBoer (DAL), Derek LaLonde (DET), Lane Lambert (NYI), Paul Maurice (FLA), Jim Montgomery (BOS), John Tortorella (PHI), Luke Richardson (CHI) and David Quinn (SJ).

Barring a meltdown – John Hynes (NSH), Sheldon Keefe (TOR), Peter Laviolette (WSH) and Todd McLellan (LA).

The clock could be ticking – Brad Larsen (CBJ) and Dave Hakstol (SEA).

“Is anyone else starting to sweat?” – Bruce Boudreau (VAN) and D.J. Smith (OTT).

High alert – Dallas Eakins (ANA) and Lindy Ruff (NJ).