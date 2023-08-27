NHL Rumors: Treliving on Nylander, and Unanswered Questions for the Metro and Atlantic Division

Leafs GM on William Nylander‘s contract situation

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on William Nylander contract.

“We will continue to work at William’s. William is a terrific player. He’s a star, and you want to keep your good players,” Treliving said. “We have time. William’s got a year left on his contract. We will continue to work away at it and, hopefully, when we have good news, we will be sure to share it.”

Unanswered Questions for the Metro Division

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: What will the Carolina Hurricanes do with Brett Pesce as he enters the final year of his contract? Do they trade him before the season starts if they can’t extend him or do they go into the season with him unsigned? Do they look to flip him for scoring help?

Do the New Jersey Devils make a late offseason push for a goaltender? Adding the contract of Connor Hellebuyck or maybe one of the Boston Bruins goaltenders may not be easy.

If Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier shows that he’s healthy this season, do they look to move him? Would his contract (four years at $7.75 million with an NMC) prohibit any move?

Will the Washington Capitals be able to trade Anthony Mantha and/or Evgeny Kuznetsov?

Unanswered Questions for the Atlantic Division

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Will Pavel Zacha be the Boston Bruins No. 1 center to start the season? The Bruins have been linked to Mark Scheifele and Elias Lindholm.

Can the Buffalo Sabres acquire defenseman Noah Hanifin or another top-four defenseman like Brett Pesce?

Will the Florida Panthers sign pending UFAs Brandon Montour, Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart to extensions before the end of the offseason?

Will the Montreal Canadiens be able to trade goaltender Casey DeSmith before the start of the season?