NHL Rumors: Trevor Zegras, Toronto, and Minnesota

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers have talked about Trevor Zegras before. As a matter of fact, talk has occurred several times between the two teams. However, the latest round resulted in nothing happening. With the Flyers’ scoring woes at center, maybe that needs to change.

The Flyers have two goals from the position since October 26th. Granted, Zegras is struggling in Anaheim but does have points in consecutive games for the first time this season.

In this league, one needs scoring from the center position or at least dynamic playmaking. Too often, Philadelphia suffers from having neither. Morgan Frost has been a healthy scratch the past 10 days or so and that is maybe due to bad form.

The bottom line is the season may go away from the Flyers even faster if the solution cannot be found. Circling back on Zegras once more may not be a bad thing.

Again Toronto Wants A Center Too

James Mirtle of The Athletic: With the Toronto Maple Leafs missing several centers, exploring ideas for depth has been discussed. The Maple Leafs had to bring up Fraser Minten. Minten missed time early with a high ankle sprain but Toronto needed bodies.

Center is the one position, particularly a middle-six player, that seems to ring prevalently. Higher end targets like Brock Nelson and Nick Bjugstad expect to cost too much.

Toronto might have to settle for someone like Yanni Gourde or Radek Faksa. However, Brad Treliving may pay up some for a Bjugstad. He fits well with the Maple Leafs.

The Rising Salary Cap And Minnesota

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: The Minnesota Wild have again played very well and could be on their way to another 100-point regular season. Already, the questions about the playoffs have begun.

Anyhow, the next thought turns to what Minnesota can add now and down the road. The rising salary cap seems to help a team like the Wild considerably. Minnesota locked in players like Matt Boldy and Brock Faber. Also, Jonas Brodin and Jake Middleton are on good deals as well.

The good news for Minnesota is they can sign Kirill Kaprizov for a little more given the cap for 2025-26 may be even higher than $92.5 million. Either way, the trajectory is higher. If the numbers project out, Minnesota will have their core potentially signed and sealed.

Now, it is up to Kaprizov but the potential for Minnesota to be in great position is at least possible.