NHL Rumors: Trotz and Nashville … Strome, Copp and the Rangers … Necas and the Canadiens

Could Trotz end up in Nashville?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show: “There was a lot of talk about Trotz buying a house in Nashville yesterday… One of the things I did think is if he went into management right now, it might be with the Predators, they would be willing to say if you want to come into management, come join us”

Strome and Copp interested in returning to the Rangers?

SNY Rangers: New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome on his future with the team: “My heart is here. I love these guys, this team is destined for great things. My first choice is still to be a New York Ranger.”

Mollie Walker: Rangers pending UFA forward Andrew Copp told his agent to go “kick rocks, I’m not talking to you for a while” about his pending free agent status after he was traded at the deadline from the Jets to the Rangers. Copp added that he feels there is some “unfinished business” with the Rangers.

The Canadiens should be interested in Martin Necas if he becomes available

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: If Carolina Hurricanes pending RFA winger Martin Necas becomes available this offseason, the Montreal Canadiens should be one of the teams interested.

There has been some speculation of a riff between Necas and head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

“Me and Roddy, we’ve got to trust each other a little more,” Nečas said after meeting with his coach. “I’ve got to show him I can play in those minutes when it really matters, and that’s what I would like to play. “It was tough. I was going in the lineup like up and down. I had my chances but it was hard for me to get going.”

The Canadiens are looking for some young NHL-ready players. The Hurricanes may be looking for some help on the blue line with pending UFAs Brandan Smith and Ian Cole, and RFAs Ethan Bear and Anthony DeAngelo.

For Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa is currently +135 on the moneyline

and Colorado is -160 on the moneyline with Betway