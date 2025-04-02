NHL Injuries: Red Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Kings, Senators, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Jets

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said that goaltender Petr Mrazek should start skating in the next couple of days.

McLellan said that forward Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed) has been skating and is day-to-day.

Both Mrazek and Soderblom will travel with the team.

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Connor McDavid is making good progress and coach Kris Knoblauch thinks he’s at least another week away, and maybe ready by the last week of the regular season.

Dreger said that goaltender Stuart Skinner is doing better and is maybe a week away. Same for defenseman Mattias Ekhlom.

Sean Farrell: Florida Panthers forward Nico Sturm left last night’s game in the first period after a collision at center ice with teammate A.J. Greer.

Coach Paul Maurice: “We’ll get him looked at again tomorrow. He didn’t feel he could come back, so we’ll get him assessed tomorrow.”

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Laferriere was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. He missed Sunday’s game due to an illness.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk missed last night’s games due to an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury on Sunday after taking a hit from Penguins’ defenseman Ryan Graves in the second period.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that the odds are against forward Filip Chytil playing again this season. He’s recovering from a concussion and is having good and bad days.

Harman Dayal: Coach Tocchet said that forward Elias Pettersson has been on the ice once or twice and is hopeful that he’ll be able to return before the end of the season. Nils Hoglander is closer that Pettersson.

Noah Strang: Vancouver Canucks forward Hoglander wore a no-contact jersey at practice yesterday.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl is out this week. He’s been out since March 23rd with an upper-body injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy: “Hertl won’t be available this week; that’s all I know. We’ll do our best to update you after that.”

Jason Gregor: Ken Boelke (@SinBinVegas) on yesterday on Hertl: “Hertl has been the main guy on the power play. He won’t play tonight, and might not play in the regular season, but they expect him to be ready for the playoffs.”

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is getting closer to returning from his lower-body injury. He’s practicing in a regular jersey, so he’s close.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Dan Greenspan: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Luke Schenn missed last night’s game due to an undisclosed injury and is listed as day-to-day.

TSN: Jets defenseman Neal Pionk is expected to start skating his week, but there is no timeline, according to Darren Dreger. There is no update on forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari. Both are a ways away.

